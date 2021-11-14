Priority to be given for fund, treatment facilities for type-I diabetes patients: Rajesh Tope

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

“There is a need to lay stress on awareness and education regarding the treatment of diabetes. Blood sugar testing is done free of cost at the health sub-center. The State Government gives priority to provide necessary fund and facilities for the treatment and awareness of type 1 diabetes which is found in children,” said Rajesh Tope, Public Health Minister.

A trekking and public awareness programme was organised in Hanuman Tekadi on Sunday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day under the chairmanship of Rajesh Tope, by a social organisation working for diabetes patients. He was speaking in the awareness programme.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Paras Mandalecha, C P Tripathi from Bajaj Industries Group, K S Rao from

Sterlite Company, the office bearers of the social organisation and a large number of children were present. Tope enjoyed trekking with children at Hanuman Tekadi.

Free blood sugar test

Rajesh Tope said that the treatment for type 1 diabetes patients is available. “Diabetes patients get service through the government and non-Governmental Organisations. Blood sugar testing is done free of cost at the health sub-centre. The government is also providing necessary treatment and testing facilities if the blood sugar is high,” he added.