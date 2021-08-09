Prisoner booked for injuring Harsul Jail's security guard

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

In a bizarre development, a prisoner of Central Jail (Harsul) waged an attack on a security guard, who had refused him to take outside items, inside the jail, on August 8 at 11 am. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the prisoner Shaikh Zamir Shaikh Salim (resident of Baijipura).

According to details, an offence of murder is registered against the prisoner at Gondi police station. The court had awarded him magisterial custody remand (MCR) recently, therefore, he was cooling his heels in the Harsul Jail. A few days ago, the jail police took him to the court, in connection with the hearing of his case. When they returned to the jail, Zamir was having some items with him. The security guard on duty at the entrance of the jail, Govardhan Shridhar Potdar, searched him and made it clear that no outside thing or an item is not allowed to carry inside the jail. he attempted but was in vain. However, the incident angered the prisoner. On Sunday (August 8), when Potdar was busy in his daily work at 11 am, the prisoner abused him and later on, hit on his head with a cement concrete's paving block.

Potdar and others present on the occasion held Zamir and snatched away paving block from his hand. Potdar sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Potdar has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Harsul police station. PSI Thokal is investigating the case.