Aurangabad, Aug 23:

“If you want to be successful in any field, address others with respect by using words like ‘You (Aap) and We (Hum)’ and try to avoid using ‘I (Mai),” advised by Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Group of Newspapers.

He was speaking after inaugurating district level prize distribution ceremony of Lions Club held on August 20.

Dr Naval Malu, Governor Dilip Modi, deputy Governor Purushottam Jaipuria, Sunil Desarda, former governor Vivek Abhyankar, Tansukh Zamabd, Mahaveer Patni, Rahul Ausekar, Moreshwar Kulkarni graced the event.

Programme coordinator Rajesh Bharuka, Jitendra Mahajan and Mandar Date were also present.

The dignitaries were welcomed with a plant and shawl at the beginning of the programme.

The dignitaries watered ‘tulsi’ sapling to mark the inauguration. Ashuraj Creation team presented Ganesh Vandana.

Rajendra Darda said that Lions Club performed well under the leadership of past Governor CA Vivek Abhyankar.

“The last year became memorable as Club overcame many hurdles during Covid situation. More than 250 online meetings were held and the world’s biggest Leo Club was established. A total of 52 Lakh beneficiaries received benefit from 18,000 services and projects,” he hoped.

Vivek Abhyankar said that the year 2020-21 began with the slogan

‘You are Enough.’

“The year was challenging because of the pandemic outbreak, yet, all performed their responsibility very well. Therefore, our district secured first place in social service. All ‘Lions’ were ready to serve people in Covid situation. We got many opportunities to do social works. We are happy while celebrating good performance in the pandemic situation,” he added.

Vivek Abhyankar, wife Snehal Abhyankar, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were felicitated in the programme.

Publicity Chief Ashok Gurnale said that those who performed well in Lions district (3234), local projects and individuals and Club level were also honoured.

Caption: Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda, Moreshwar Kulkarni (from L), Rahul Ausekar, Dr Nawal Malu, Vivek Abhyankar, Dilip Modi, Tansukh Zambad and other dignitaries at the inaugural ceremony of Lions Club’s prize distribution ceremony.