Process instrumentation training laboratory inaugurated

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

The inauguration of the 'Dr George H Hauser Process Instrumentation Training Laboratory' set up by the Endress Hauser (E H) at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) was held on September 2. The laboratory will be imparting training to the students to build the next generation workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, E H corporate sales director Jens Winkelman said, “E H has donated a leading-edge instrumentation training lab for preparing students as the next generation workforce. It will be a collaborative space that will inspire technology transfer and have a transformative impact on students, faculty and region.” The donation comprised of latest instruments for the measurement of flow, level, pressure, analysis and temperature instrumentation and control engineering laboratory, which will provide students with access to some of the most sophisticated instruments available in process industries, ensuring they gain critical hands-on experience while they prepare to enter challenging careers in the process automation. Managing director Kailas Desai, vice president (Marketing) Hemal Desai, MGM trustee Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Vilas Sapkal, trustee Pratap Borade, registrar Ashish Gadekar, Sriram Narayanan, E H managing director Kulathu Sumar, director Narendra Kulkarni and others were present.