Process of taking possession of Labour Colony will not be averted: DC

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has today underlined that the government quarters built on 20 acres of land at Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony are 70 years old. These dilapidated structures are now posing danger. Irrespective of whose house will be affected, we will raze these residential structures through a bulldozer on November 8. We will take possession of the said land at any cost, he said clarifying that the land is owned by the government and those staying upon it are illegal occupants.

" The government land could not let anyone usurp its land. The government quarters at Labour Colony were built-in 1953. Hence, the government will decide upon what type of construction it has to make on it. The market value of the said land is around Rs 1,000 crore," said the district collector.

When his attention was drawn towards the existence of one minister's house, Sunil Chavan said, " Let anybody's house exist there. It will be demolished at any cost. The quarters to whom were allotted are not staying there presently."

The vicinity is becoming the home of many criminals. Hence the process to take possession of land will start on November 8 early morning, it is learnt.

It may be noted that the district administration has put on notice in various corners of the Labour Colony. This created unrest amongst the occupants of quarters in the Labour Colony and they approached the political persons for justice. Hence the BJP and MIM leaders heard their grievances at Sai Mandir in the locality. Besides, the residents vent out their anger by damaging and tearing the notice board today.

BJP hints at agitation

BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar said, " The state government and the administration is trying to instil fear amongst the residents by displaying the alert notice stating demolition of quarters around the Diwali festival. The past state government, during its tenure, had stayed the demolition reasoning that the expansion of district collectorate will not take place without giving alternate shelter as compensation to them. Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to bring the people on road during the festival. Hence we will stage an agitation in this regard."

Tit for Tat: MIM

MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said, " It is not justified to put on the notices by administration when the Diwali festival is round the corner. The administration should have waited for 10 more days. The sky would have not fallen. Besides, the action could have been taken after Diwali. The issue is in news for the past many years. Many hapless women and citizens were unable to resist their emotions. If the administration is threatening them then we are ready to reply in the same manner."