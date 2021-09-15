Process to establish Santpith gets impetus; acdemic mgmt handed over to Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The process of starting Santpith at Paithan got impetus after Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) issued orders to hand over its academic management to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review of the development works of the district recently.

Uddhav Thackeray instructed the HTED to hand over the academic management to Bamu. Subsequently, the Department issued orders today, giving impetus to the establishment of Santpith.

Certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate related to Indian Traditions and Culture, Sant Sampradai, Sant Sahitya, Kirtan, Pravachan and Philosophy’ will be launched at Santpith.

A decision was taken to hand over the academic management of Santpith to run the courses to Bamu for five years under certain terms and conditions.

Bamu will be able to hire experts on a clock hour basis or honorarium, while non-teaching staff members can be recruited through a labour contractor. The Government will have ownership of the land and building of Santpith while Bamu will have to bear expenses for the courses and staff.

Santpith’s building was handed over to Bamu for academic purposes only.

A total of 17.8 acres of land was acquired near Dnyaneshwar Garden while a fund of Rs 6 crore was sanctioned. The work of an administrative building and two hostels was completed.