Progress achieved as Dr Ambedkar gave Buddhism

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with the reservation provided Buddhism to his followers, due to which they could achieve progress”, opined the social activist Bharat Shirsat.

He was delivering a lecture at the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihara at Pawannagar on the occasion of the 65th Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan Din on Friday.

Shirsat said, those who followed Dr Ambedkar are now making progress and they have been transformed. Those who have not followed him are still living in miseries, he said.

Mahesh Ninale also spoke on the subject and advised that the people should follow the principles of Buddhism scrupulously. Initially, the idols of Lord Buddha and Dr Ambedkar were garlanded and Buddhavandana was offered.

Khaled Patel and Pravin Hiwale were the guests of honour. Ravikumar Tayade conducted the proceedings of the function while Panditrao Tupe proposed a vote of thanks.

Adv Eknath Ramteke, Ramesh Dhanegaonkar, Raju Varghat, Prabhakar Zine and others were present.