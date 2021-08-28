Property tax exemption for those setting up charging stations

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The state government has formed the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy to be implemented in the state till March 31, 2025. Accordingly, property tax exemption from 2 to 5 per cent will be given to the citizens of local bodies and housing societies who have set up charging stations for electric vehicles. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have received a copy of the orders issued by the deputy secretary, urban development department.

As per the orders, if a charging station is set up for own electric vehicle and other electric vehicle owners are provided charging facility, a 2 per cent relief in property tax will be given. At the same time, the property owner will have to take care that the traffic will not be obstructed. If the facility of electric vehicle charging is made available to the members in housing societies, the property tax will be exempted up to a maximum of 5 per cent. To encourage the use of electric vehicles, the decision to waive property tax has been announced by the state government. The AMC has recently received the letter of this order from the government.

Properties to be charged at household rate

The order also states that if housing societies use electric vehicle charging facilities on a commercial basis in their own space, other than the original parking space, the space will be used for commercial purposes, but the tax will not be charged at commercial rates but at household rates.

Implementation as per orders

Government orders will be implemented in the city accordingly. Citizens and housing societies will be appealed for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles. Once their application is received, the approval will be given by the administrator, said Aparna Thete, assessor and collector of tax (ACT), municipal corporation.