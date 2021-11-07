Proposal for administrative building on Labour Colony land

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A divisional administrative building is proposed on the 20 acres disputed land of the Labour Colony. This proposal is awaited for the past five years. A plan will be drafted for the building through the World Bank project.

The administration is all prepared to take control of the land at Labour Colony from Monday onwards. Now, the issue of the divisional administrative building will be resolved after acquiring the land.

The plan for the building was prepared for the first time during the tenure of PWD superintending engineer Atul Chavan in 2016. However the proposal was pending since then due to the lack of land and budget. Later a decision was taken to complete it through the World Bank project.

Barring the land record, district collectorate, divisional commissionerate, the remaining 50 administrative offices are not situated in an integrated building. Hence, the idea to have an integrated building to accommodate all administrative offices, meeting hall, rest house and other facilities came forward. The land of the Labour Colony has been fixed for it now. The building is proposed on the 20 acres land with the estimated budget of Rs 100 crores, the sources said.