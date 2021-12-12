Protesting ST employees reluctant on strike

Ultimatum of state transport minister ends today

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The state transport minister has warned the ST employees to be present at work, or action will be intensified after Monday. Officials and staff of the mechanical department reported for work on Sunday. Attention has been drawn whether the workers remain on strike.

The strike has affected passenger service. The bus service is being operated to some extent as some drivers and conductors have reported on duty. Sixty-one employees, including 22 drivers and 36 conductors, returned on duty on Sunday. In all, 40 ST buses were on the road in the district on Sunday. These buses made 62 round trips in a day and more than two thousand passengers traveled to various destinations. In all, 738 passengers traveled through 18 Shivshahi buses on the Aurangabad-Pune route from the central bus stand on Sunday. Around 110 passengers traveled in three Shivshahi buses on Nashik route. Eight ordinary buses made 16 rounds on the Jalna route from Cidco bus stand.

Buses also ran in rural areas

There were 8 round trips of 4 buses on Sillod route from the central bus stand, one bus made 2 round trips on Kannad route. Four buses from Kannad depot made 8 round trips on the Aurangabad route. Two buses from Soygaon depot made 4 round trips on the Aurangabad route. A total of 19 ordinary and 21 Shivshahi 40 buses made 62 rounds. In all, 2,031 passengers traveled through the buses.