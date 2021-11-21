Provision merit list of M Pharm admissions released

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the provisional merit list of the Master of Pharmacy (M Pharm) course on Sunday.

Candidates can submit their grievances about the list through their login up to November 24. After clearing the grievances, the final merit list will be released on November 25.

The aspirants can submit and confirm the online option form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-Round-I between November 26 and 28. The seats will be allotted provisionally on November 30. The provisional list has names of more than 5,200 candidates.

Box

Grievances submission through candidates login

The candidate will raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through his/her login. The application of such candidates will be reverted to the candidate in the login for rectification.

The candidate will have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction. The status of acceptance or rejection of grievance raised by the candidate will be available in the candidates' login along with the latest receipt cum acknowledgement. Those candidates who selected physical scrutiny mode will have to visit Facilitation Centres for resolving the grievances.