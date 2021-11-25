Provisional merit list of Engineering admissions displayed

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released a provisional merit list of engineering admissions. The aspirants can raise grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login up to November 27.

The application of such candidates will be reverted back to the candidates' login for rectification.

Candidates will have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction. Those candidates who selected physical scrutiny mode will have to visit Facilitation Centre for resolving the grievances. The final merit list will be released on November 28.

The online submission and confirmation of the option form of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I can be done between November 29 and December first. The seats will be allotted provisionally for the first round on December 3.