PSBA celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The parents and students of PSBA English School witnessed the virtual celebration of the 75th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour. The flag was unfurled by school trustee Amit Bhosekar. Principal Padma Jawlekar shared the brief history of Independence Day. Chief guest administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar spoke about sacrifice of great leaders.

The students who bagged state scholarship, special and consolation prizes in Maharashtra Talent Search Examination 2020 were felicitated. Vice-principal, senior secondary Archana Kurundkar conducted the felicitation programme.

The spirit of freedom and nationalism was well exhibited by students of Std IX and X through their anchoring, speeches in different languages, patriotic songs and dance.

School president Dr Sanjewani Bhosekar and vice-president Ashok Bhosekar congratulated the staff for conducting excellent online celebration. Vice-principal (secondary) Severine Lewis proposed a vote of thanks.