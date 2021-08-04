PSBA maintains tradition of 100% success

Aurangabad, Aug 4: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School recorded 100 per cent result for the tenth consecutive year in the Std X (CBSE Board 2021) examinations. Out of the batch strength of 148, 102 students achieved distinction. Thirty-fivestudents scored 90% and above, 43 scored 80% –89%, 45 students scored 70%–79% and 25 students scored below 69% marks. School president Dr Sanjivani Ashok Bhosekar, vice-president Ashok Bhosekar, administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar, vice-principals Severine Lewis, Archana Kurundkar and school staff congratulated the students.