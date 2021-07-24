PSBA School celebrates Guru Purnima

Aurangabad, July 24: Online Guru Purnima was celebrated at PSBA English School recently. A cultural programme was presented by the students of Std. VI to VIII and hobby teachers. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar explained the meaning of ‘Guru’. ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means towards light. This means Guru is the one, who shows the path of light.

Principal Padma Jawlekar described the importance of this auspicious day. The celebration began with students’ welcome dance, singing the Guru stuti, followed by speech highlighting the importance of teachers. A beautiful skit based on Vedvyas Muni was presented by the hobby teachers. The highlight of the day was a dance-drama based on Bhagwat Gita.

Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, school president Ashok Bhosekar, vice–president and others conveyed their greetings to the teachers and congratulated the students for their beautiful cultural programme. Each and every teacher was made to feel special for their role in ensuring holistic development of students.