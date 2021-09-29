Psychology Lab inaugurated at River Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 29: River Dale High School has set up a state-of-the-art Psychology Lab with the necessary apparatus as ...

Aurangabad, Sept 29: River Dale High School has set up a state-of-the-art Psychology Lab with the necessary apparatus as per the Central Board of Secondary Education guidelines. Trustee Dr Makrand Deshpande and Sakshi Deshpande inaugurated the facility. The students of Class XII were present and were glad to have a full-fledged Lab. The school also has well-equipped physics, chemistry, maths, and biology Labs.

