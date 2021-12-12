Publication of annual fair festival magazine

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

Parshvanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Jaingiri Jatwada will celebrate the Mahavir Janmakalyanak festival of Lord Parshvanath and annual fair on December 30. A magazine was published giving complete information about the festival. The program began under the guidance of Acharya Mayankasagar Maharaj, Munishri Mokshasagar Maharaj and Arpansagar Maharaj. Vaibhav Sahuji, Suvarnamala Sahuji, regional president Dr Ramesh Badjate, minister Devendra Kala, treasurer Prakash Kasliwal, trustee Lalit Patni and the board of trustees appealed to the devotees to attend this annual yatra festival.