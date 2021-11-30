Purse containing ornaments worth Rs 6.35 lakh stolen

Aurangabad, Nov 30: A purse containing gold ornaments and cash Rs 1.5 lakh, all worth Rs 6.35 lakh, was stolen during a marriage ceremony at Hotel Ajanta Ambassador here on Tuesday.

Three marriages were solemnised at the hotel today. Rajesh Narang (56, Ghodbandar, Thane) had come to attend one of them. His wife’s purse containing 12 tola gold ornaments and cash was stolen.

During the marriage, Narang’s wife had kept the purse with herself but later she kept it near her while blessing the newly-wed couple. Seizing the opportunity, thieves took away the purse. The relatives, the crime branch and Cidco police launched a manhunt after the theft came to light.

CCTV footage shows a thief lifting the purse and concealing it under a pink jacket. He was wearing a blue shirt and gray pant. His accomplice wearing a blue shirt was also caught on the camera. A case has been registered with the Cidco police late in the evening.