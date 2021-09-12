Putting fake number plate on motorcycle cost the father and son dearly

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Putting fake numbers on the motorcycles cost father and son dearly. The traffic police have registered a case against the youth studying engineering, and his father for fraud.

The accused are identified as Sagar Sitaram Lingayat (19, Maniknagar Bhavan, Sillod) and his father Sitaram Kashinath Lingayat (43). According to police, Cidco transport branch constable Amol Shivajirao Kakde was regulating traffic at Wockhardt T-Point on September 11. He noticed the strange number plate and caught Sagar. A search of the vehicle's documents revealed that the two-wheeler's real number was MH-20-FA-5586, while the number on the motorcycle was MH-20-FA-214. When inquired, he confessed to the police that he had put this number for depicting 'Ram' letter. The bike is registered in the name of his father. The duo admitted that they had put a fake number plate after buying the bike. A case was registered against the father and son at the MIDC Cidco police station.

Released due to examination

Sagar, who is an engineering student, told police that he got an exam. The police then served a notice to him and his father, asking them to appear at a later date.