PWD candidates asked to submit Ph D synopsis by Sept 30

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the person with disability (PWD) who qualified

Ph D Entrance Test (PET) I and II papers.

It may be noted that the university conducted PET paper-I and II between January and March.

The PWD candidates were not given five per cent marks relaxation in passing criteria. The students' unions and some aspirants raised the issue. Bamu gave the relaxation and conducted paper-I and II in the first week of the current month.

However, the registration for the second phase of admissions which included presentation was completed in June. Bamu allowed such candidates to register online between August 22 and 25.

The aspirants were instructed to submit the copy synopsis, application form, and other documents in the Ph D section of the examination building between September 25 and 30.