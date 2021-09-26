Quality roads will be provided in Marathwada: Chavan

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

As most of the parts in the Marathwada region has black soil and hence, stress will be laid to make the maximum cement concrete roads which will have excellent quality. It will help in the overall development of the regions, opined the PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

Chavan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of roads amounting Rs 53 crores to be constructed from the contingency funds of MLA Sanjay Shirsat during a function organised at Karodi. Mahamandaleshwar 1008 Parmanandgiri Maharaj, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale, PWD chief engineer Dilip Ukirde were present.

The foundatins stones of the Sharnapur, Sajapur, Pandharpur, Nakshatrawadi roads were laid on the occasion.

Bappa Dalvi, Hanuman Bhondeve, Rajendra Janjal, Vikas Jain, Vijay Waghchaure, Siddhant Shirsath and others were present.