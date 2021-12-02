Railway general tickets still not available

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The status of special trains has been removed after the corona crisis and the trains are now running as regular trains. However, the sale of general tickets for these trains has not started yet. As a result, the ordinary public is not able to travel by Marathwada, Tapovan, Nandigram, Deogiri and other trains.

The passengers have expressed dissatisfaction over it. The number of city commuters travelling daily for jobs and education by trains is extensive. The general tickets are convenient for them. Similarly, some passengers travel occasionally on general tickets.

All these passengers are now facing inconvenience as the railway administration has not made the general tickets available for the trains yet. They have to reserve a ticket and pay more, they claimed.

Presently, Janshatabdi, Marathwada, Tapovan, Sachkhand, Nandigram, Deogiri, Ajanta and Rajyarani trains are operated at the Aurangabad railway station. Only those passengers having reservations can travel by these trains.

A passenger Rohit Sancheti said that the general tickets should be made available as it was the situation earlier. The passengers have to spend more on reserved tickets. Manoj Pokale said that the sale of general tickets began in other divisions but it is not available here, he claimed.