Railway reservations to remain close

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The railway reservation facility will remain close on August 28 between 11.45 am to 2 pm for some technical work at the reservation data centre at Chennai. Similarly, the reservation facility will not be available on August 29 between 11.45 and 2 pm. The facilities of reservation inquiries, refund and seat reservation will not be available at the reservation counters during this period. Similarly, the online reservation system for the south central, south - western and southern railways train will also not be available, informed the SCR sources.