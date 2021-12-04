Railway station superintendent duped of Rs 40K online

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

Cyber crooks duped Aurangabad Railway Station superintendent Laxmikant Kisanrao Jakhade (58, Plot No 19, Nirala Apartment, Govindnagar, Bansilalnagar) of Rs 40,011 online after seeking debit card information from him.

As Jakhade’s payment was pending on phone pay, he obtained the customer care number from Google and then called on it. An unidentified person asked information of his debit card. He gave the card number and other details to that person on November 4. However, Rs 40,011 were debited from his account within no time. The cyber police after the preliminary investigation gave a letter to Vedantnagar police station and accordingly a case was registered on December 3.

The money were deposited in a bank account at Gurgaon. Similarly, it has been unveiled that the scam is linked to Jharkhand, the sources said.