Rain news part 2

Over a foot of rain water entered several houses in Khinvasara park in Ulkanagri area damaging several household items. There was nearly 3 feet of water in front of several houses in some localities. Former deputy mayor Smita Ghogare's house was also flooded. The fire department nor the ward officials responded to the calls, she said.

Houses flooded in Fakirwadi

Many houses in Fakirwadi area in Aurangpura were flooded. The water from the Barudgarnullah entered houses causing damage to electronic items. The residents had a sleepless night as the rain water did not recede throughout the night. There was three feet of water in several houses in Dhanmandi in Naralibagh area.

Sundarnagar in Nageshwarwadi submerged

The boundary wall of the nullah in Sundarnagar in Nageshwarwadi is incomplete since past four years. Hence water entered many adjoining houses. There was three to four feet of rain water in houses and roads. Former corporator Kirti Shinde went to the area and helped the citizens. She alleged that the water entered homes due to the delay made by the municipal corporation in construction of the wall.

Roads in Buddhilane and City Chowk under water

The main roads in Buddhilane area had three to four feet of rain water. Hence many motorists had to struggle while passing from the area. Many two wheelers and auto rickshaws stopped on the roads. Water also entered shops. The locality behind the City Chowk police station was also flooded. Many citizens had to wait for two to three hours for the water to subside.

Water in Roshangate area

Many shops, houses and main roads in Roshan Gate area were flooded with water. The complaints of the residents went unheard. Several feet of water accumulated behind the Seema Dudh Dairy. The water from the nullah at KatKat gate was flowing from the main road.