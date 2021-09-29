Rain water hampers production in several companies in K-sector Waluj

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Production in several companies in K-sector of Waluj industrial area came to a standstill as rain water accumulated in the company and premises. The entrepreneurs alleged that it was due to the blocking of the natural flow of nullah.

The entrepreneurs said that some big companies have dumped debris and obstructed the nullah in the K-sector. After heavy rains, the rain water flowing from the nullah enters the companies in this sector. Rain water entered Aadesh Engineering (Plot No K 256) as well as other companies damaging production lines and produced goods. The machinery of the company has been submerged in water for the past two days.

The factory has been shut down and the workers are sitting idle. Entrepreneurs are suffering financial losses. Entrepreneur Sanjay Goyal said that the entrepreneurs have been following up with the MIDC administration to clear the flow of nallah. However, alleged that the complaints are falling on deaf ears. Industrialists in A, B, C, D, K and M sectors are also facing similar crisis.

Water released into the chamber

MIDC assistant engineer Arun Pawar said that they had received complaints that some companies had changed the flow of water. Earlier, notices have been issued to the concerned companies. A chamber was set up in the K-sector a week ago to prevent rainwater from entering the companies. Discussions will also be held with other officials to resolve the issue.