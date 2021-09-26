Rain with lightning forecast in district; people urged to be careful

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The District Disaster Management Cell of District Collector office urged people to be careful as there is a forecast of rain to be accompanied by thunderbolts at some places in the district and division on September 27 and 28.

The Regional Weather Centre forecasted rain and lightning in some districts of Aurangabad division between September 27 and 29. Rain may lash some parts of the district on these days.

The administration said that people should stay in a safe place to avoid loss of life and property.

“Those who live on the bank of the river remain alert. No one should enter river basis. Keep vehicles and livestock in a safer place. Alert was issued to all flood-prone areas, so, people should be careful about it,” the district administration said.