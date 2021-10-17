Rainfall leads to drop in temperature

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

While the monsoon is said to have ended, the city witnessed heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Citizens had to face the October heat as the temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius last week. The presence of rains on Sunday brought down the temperature and increased the humidity in the atmosphere.

It started raining in the city at around 10 pm on Saturday. Initially, the rains came in the form of drizzle. During midnight, the rain intensified for some time. But the momentum subsided within minutes. It rained moderately till late in the night. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday morning. The sky was overcast again on Sunday afternoon. Citizens expected heavy rains. It started raining around 3.30 pm. However, it rained profusely only for a few minutes. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 0.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

