Rains disrupt power supply in city

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Heavy rains along with strong winds disrupted MSEDCL's power supply system on Tuesday. Trees fell on 11 power lines in various parts of the city. The wind tilted 13 power poles in many places disrupting the power supply. Power supply to Zilla Parishad, SB College and Paithan Gate area got disrupted as trees fell on power lines. Trees were uprooted in the Ulkanagari area. As a precautionary measure, the power supply had to be cut off due to stagnant water in some areas. Poles fell in Nehru Bhavan, Vasant Bhavan and Aartinagar areas. The underground power cable in Bansilalnagar broke down. MSEDCL engineers and staff immediately undertook the task of finding the fault and repairing the broken down wires. The power supply was restored within two to three hours, while in some places, the repair work continued till late night.