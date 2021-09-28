Rains keep fire department on its toes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2021 09:10 PM2021-09-28T21:10:01+5:302021-09-28T21:10:01+5:30
The fire department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received calls from 28 places from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on Tuesday. The fire department rushed to the scene and rescued and resolved the complaint. The highest number of complaints were about water flooding in the houses. Trees were uprooted in many colonies. The fire department immediately cut down the trees and eased the traffic.
10.30 am - Tree uprooted near Ulkanagari cemetery
11.00 - Water seeps into houses in Kailasnagar area
11.05 - Trees fell at Corporation Headquarters
11.25 - Many houses in Cidco N-7 area were flooded
11.50 - Water enters houses in Shreyanagar
12.00 pm - Water in houses in Ulkanagari, Khinvansara Park
12.15 - Tree fell near Kranti Chowk flyover
12.15 – Lamp near Shivaji High School bends
12.15 - A tree fell at Noor Colony near AMC
12.15- Trees uprooted on ZP ground
01.00 - Water enters Bajrang Chowk, Ganesh Housing Society
01.00 - A tree fell at Sahakarnagar, Kakade Tower
01.10 - Harsul lake overflows
01.10 - Water level in Kham river increase
01.45 - Water in Samarth Housing Society
01.55 – Water enters Shivayal Bungalow, gas godown
02.50 - Water sorrounds Amodi Complex, BMC bank, City Chowk
03.30 - Water in the basement of Naik College
03.50 – Request to send a boat to give tiffin to a patient at Himayat bagh
04.05 - Many houses in Misarwadi area were flooded
04.20 - Water floods Kamgar Chowk
04.45 - Water enters Devagiripuram in Harsul
05.15 - A tree fell in SBI Colony in front of Dudh Dairy on Jalna road
AMC on its toes
The officials and employees of the AMC remained on high alert after the meteorological department issued an alert. There were no reports of flooding at night. In the morning, calls started coming from many parts of the city. All the officers and employees of AMC rushed to the rescue, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. He inspected the damage at the corporation headquarters.
Cleaning of Kham river reduces damage
The Kham river was cleaned under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan. Hence water did not infiltrate in the low-lying areas due to deepening, cleaning and removal of encroachments near the river, said Pandey.