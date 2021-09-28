Rains keep fire department on its toes

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The fire department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received calls from 28 places from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on Tuesday. The fire department rushed to the scene and rescued and resolved the complaint. The highest number of complaints were about water flooding in the houses. Trees were uprooted in many colonies. The fire department immediately cut down the trees and eased the traffic.

10.30 am - Tree uprooted near Ulkanagari cemetery

11.00 - Water seeps into houses in Kailasnagar area

11.05 - Trees fell at Corporation Headquarters

11.25 - Many houses in Cidco N-7 area were flooded

11.50 - Water enters houses in Shreyanagar

12.00 pm - Water in houses in Ulkanagari, Khinvansara Park

12.15 - Tree fell near Kranti Chowk flyover

12.15 – Lamp near Shivaji High School bends

12.15 - A tree fell at Noor Colony near AMC

12.15- Trees uprooted on ZP ground

01.00 - Water enters Bajrang Chowk, Ganesh Housing Society

01.00 - A tree fell at Sahakarnagar, Kakade Tower

01.10 - Harsul lake overflows

01.10 - Water level in Kham river increase

01.45 - Water in Samarth Housing Society

01.55 – Water enters Shivayal Bungalow, gas godown

02.50 - Water sorrounds Amodi Complex, BMC bank, City Chowk

03.30 - Water in the basement of Naik College

03.50 – Request to send a boat to give tiffin to a patient at Himayat bagh

04.05 - Many houses in Misarwadi area were flooded

04.20 - Water floods Kamgar Chowk

04.45 - Water enters Devagiripuram in Harsul

05.15 - A tree fell in SBI Colony in front of Dudh Dairy on Jalna road

AMC on its toes

The officials and employees of the AMC remained on high alert after the meteorological department issued an alert. There were no reports of flooding at night. In the morning, calls started coming from many parts of the city. All the officers and employees of AMC rushed to the rescue, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. He inspected the damage at the corporation headquarters.

Cleaning of Kham river reduces damage

The Kham river was cleaned under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan. Hence water did not infiltrate in the low-lying areas due to deepening, cleaning and removal of encroachments near the river, said Pandey.