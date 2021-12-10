Rajasthan government has various schemes for entrepreneurs

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The Rajasthan government has announced various schemes for entrepreneurs to invest in Rajasthan, informed officials of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO). A seminar on 'Various Investment Opportunities in Rajasthan' was organized by RIICO, Pali at CMIA hall on Friday.

RIICO regional manager Rajesh Jain, regional manager (Jaipur) AK Saxena gave detailed information about the industrial development in Rajasthan, opportunities available to new investors, availability of space and various schemes announced by the Rajasthan government to attract investment. They also informed about the online registration process of the industrial plots and subsequent process. Jain further said that industrial plots are available at 30 different places in Rajasthan. Construction can also be done by paying 25 per cent of the total amount of the plot. Loans are available for the remaining amount and construction at an interest rate of only 9 per cent. They also informed about the facilities available for industries as well as various initiatives of the Rajasthan government. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, Anil Mali, Dushyant Athwale, Milind Thorat and representatives of various industries were present.

Start business with 25 per cent amount

The officials informed that 36 per cent of highways pass through Rajasthan, while 58 per cent of the state falls into the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. It was also informed that 125 per cent overall benefits are available to the industries in the form of grants.