Rakhi-making competition at MGM Clover Dale

Aurangabad, Aug 23: To commemorate Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the bond of love between a brother and a sister, an online Rakhi Making competition was organized for the students of MGM Clover Dale School. In this innovative competition, students used different decorative materials such as kundans, laces, coloured ropes, coloured paper, leaves and flowers to present their creativity in the most exquisite manner. The rakhis made by them were creative and portrayed the artistic perspective of the students. Students showcased their talent by sending the virtual pictures of their beautiful hand-made Rakhis

School director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage, mentor Ramesh Thakur, coordinator Varsha Potdar, administrator Mallika Nair appreciated participants and art department for their efforts.