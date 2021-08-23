Raksha Bandhan at PSBA English School

Aurangabad, Aug 23: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at PSBA English School. The students of standards I to III participated wholeheartedly. Principal Padma Jawlekar explained the bond of protection, obligation or care between a brother and a sister. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar narrated brother and sister relation with the story of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. Students presented a beautiful song and dance performance. Colourful Rakhis and greeting cards were made by the students under the guidance of art and craft teachers. Swapna Sangewar and Manisha Jadhawar conducted the proceedings. Primary head Aparna Pimple proposed a vote of thanks.