Ramchandra Dedwal passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2021 09:40 PM2021-10-13T21:40:01+5:302021-10-13T21:40:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 13: Ramchandra Sandusingh Dedwal (75), a resident of Kobapur in Gangapur tehsil, passed away on Wednesday. His ...

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Ramchandra Sandusingh Dedwal (75), a resident of Kobapur in Gangapur tehsil, passed away on Wednesday. His body will be cremated in his native village on Thursday. He is survived by three sons Ramesh, Santosh and Satish, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Lokmat's Maharashtra events head Ramesh Dedwal. The road leading to Kobapur via Kankori has been closed due to rains and traffic has resumed via Dhoregaon.

