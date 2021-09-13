Ranjangaon deputy surpanch arrested beating man

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The Waluj MIDC police have booked the deputy sarpanch of Ranjangaon Shivram Thombre and his accomplices for severely beating a man over petty reasons on Sunday night.

According to the details, Rahul Bhingardive, an acquaint of the victim, Nilesh Ghansham Dongre (21, Ranjangaon), called him at Sai Beer Bar in Ranjangaon on Sunday at around 8 pm. There Thombre was present and he asked that why is not working for him. As Nilesh was not willing to work for Thombre he refused him. Then Thombre, Bhingardive and five to six unidentified person took him to a room in the beer bar and severely beat him with rod, belt and kicks. They after beating Nilesh ransacked the Beer Bar. On receiving the information, Nilesh’s relatives rushed there and took him to the police station in the injured condition. He was later taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station at late night while Thombre and Ravi Maske were arrested while a massive manhunt has been lodged for the other absconding accused. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.