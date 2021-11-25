Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar convention in city on December 18, 19

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Bhartiya Khet Mazdoor Union, Maharashtra Rajya Lal Bavta Shetmazoor Union, All India Dalit Rights Movement and Communist Party of India will jointly organise ‘Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar’ convention at Yeshwatrao Chavan Natyagruha, Marathwada Sahitya Parishad area on December 18, 19, informed labour leader Dr Ram Baheti in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Constitution and Dalit issues expert and former CPI general secretary D Raja will inaugurate the convention while president of the All India Dalit Rights Movement Janki Paswan will preside over. The convention area has been named after the late secretary of the Dalit Atyachar Virodhi Samiti Buddhapriya Kabir. Similarly, president of Khet Mazdoor union Periya Sami, general secretary Gulzarsingh Goriya, Manohar Taksal, Bhalchandra Kango, Tukaram Bhasme, Shivkumar Ganvir, Navdev Chavan and others will be present.

Various events including procession, seminars, cultural programme, get together with D Raja and others will be organised during the convention. Ashfaq Salami, Abhay Taksal, Madhukar Khillare, Tara Bansode and others were present during the press meet.