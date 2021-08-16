Razique Hussain of Ajanta passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Noted businessman and resident of Ajanta, Syed Razique Hussain, passed away while undergoing treatment in a city's private hospital, recently. He was 67.

His burial took place at Bada Qabrastan in Ajanta village on August 14 evening. He is survived by his wife and three sons - including tourist guide Abrar Hussain.

The departed soul was the owner of Ajanta Agate Traders at the world heritage site Ajanta Caves. People from different walks of life attended his last rites.