Reasons of Corona deaths reviewed

Aurangabad, July 30:

Considering the possibility of the emergency of the third Corona wave, the district administration has reviewed the reasons of the deaths of the Corona patients during the first two waves. District collector Sunil Chavan said that although it will not bring back the deceased, the review will be definitely useful to adopt measures during the third possible wave and to strengthen the health machinery.

A district-level Corona review meeting chaired by Chavan was held today. After the meeting, he briefed the newspersons. He said many people died during the Corona crisis. Similarly, 1,43,550 patients were recovered due to timely treatment and medication. Presently, the number of patients in the district is less, but the danger of Covid has not vanished. Hence, the residents should be disciplined.

The health officials should trace maximum people coming in contact with the positive patients, and maximum tests should be conducted. It should also be seen that the medicine for the Mucormycosis is available abundantly.

In all, 24 oxygen plants are being established in the district, of which four plants have been established. The remaining plants will be established soon, he said. In the third possible wave, in all, 631 ICU beds have been reserved for children, including 45 ventilators. In all, 28 ventilators have been received from the CSR funds. Similarly, around 300 doctors and medical staff are being imparted training, Chavan said.