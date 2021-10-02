Recitation of national anthem, freedom for walk, cycle riding enthuses citizens

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have jointly organised various programmes with people's participation in the city to mark the 75th anniversary year of Indian Independence today. The programme includes recitation of the national anthem at 7.50 am (in Shahgunj), Freedom for Walk at Kranti Chowk and various cultural programmes at Cannaught Place.

National Anthem at Shahgunj

The national anthem was organised by AMC, ASCDCL in association with Lions Club on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti at 7.50 am. It started by offering garland to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The singing of the anthem in one voice by one and all present on the occasion attracted the attention of people. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, AMC's city engineer S D Panzade, head of solid waste management cell Nandkishore Bhombe, ASCDCL's assistant project officer Aditya Tiwari, ward officer Sanjay Suradkar, office-bearers of Lions Club, businessmen and many others were present on the occasion. The guests also took an oath of keeping the city clean and green. The Lions Club presented blankets, sweets and appreciation certificates to the sanitary inspectors, jawans and workers on the occasion.

Freedom for Walk at Kranti Chowk

The Freedom for Walk was organised from Kranti Chowk to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk. It started with the singing of the national anthem. NSS March and Lezim were presented before a large number of citizens. The programme was started late by one hour due to rains. Instead of 7 am it got started at 8 am. NCC, NSS, Maharashtra Police, Cycling Association, Skating Association, District Triathlon Association and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University extend the support.

Cycle for Freedom today

The programme Cycle for Freedom will be organised from Kranti Chowk to the heritage gates and clock tower (Shahgunj) on Sunday at 7 am. MLA Sanjay Shirsat will inaugurate the programme. The second programme of Zumba Dance will be held at Cannaught Place at 7.30 am, while a live band performance will be held at 5 pm.