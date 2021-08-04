Reckitt Benckiser allotted 16 hectares of land

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

UK-based Reckitt Benckiser is all set to invest Rs 500 crore in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). This will provide employment opportunities to at least 1,000 people. The company has recently signed an agreement with Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL) to acquire 16 hectares of land in DMIC's Shendra phase. The construction of the company will also start soon.

The coronavirus has slowed down the investments in the Auric. But several domestic and international companies have visited the industrial area and have now stepped up their investments. Among them, the Novolipetsk Steel, or NLMK, the largest steel manufacturing companies in Russia, signed a land deal with AITL during the corona pandemic. The company has also started construction at Shendra phase. Following this, the UK-based Reckitt Benckiser that manufactures Dettol, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Veet, Air Wick, Strepsils, Vanish, Woolite and several other disinfectants and hygiene products has also agreed to invest Rs 500 crore in DMIC. The company has also signed an agreement to acquire 16 hectares of land. The land agreement was signed three weeks ago on behalf of the AITL. The AITL also handed over an offer letter to the company. DMIC joint director Jitendra Kakuste said that the company would be given building permission after the payment is made. The DMIC has received investment during the corona period. So far 80 plots have been distributed to companies including Perkins, Kotol, Hyosung, Arrow Tools, Orilcon Balzer and Kirti Thermo.

Negotiations with four companies

The officials said that at present, DMIC still does not have a single anchor project. However, talks are underway with four foreign companies. An anchor project will also be available soon. Reckitt Benckiser is expected to employ at least 1,000 people giving an opportunity to the youths from Marathwada.