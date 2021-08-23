Record-breaking vaccination in a day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 23: The free vaccination drive organised with the support of the Bajaj Group received an overwhelming response as 1,609 villagers took the vaccine on the first day of the drive. The response is being claimed as record-breaking in the state.

Under the MoU, the Bajaj Group will be supplying 1.15 lakh vaccines each in the rural and urban areas of the district.

The vaccination programme was organised at Lasur Station by MLA Prashant Bamb for the people of the Gangapur-Khuldabad constituency.

The president of Janki Devi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, C P Tripathi, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, district collector Sunil Chavan, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, additional DHO Dr Rekha Bhandari, Kishore Dhanayat, ZP vice president L G Gaikwad, tehsil health officer Dr Vivek Kamble, Nandkumar Gandhile, Shivnath Malkar and Prakash Wakale were present on the dais.

The health employees, office-bearers and volunteers took efforts to administer vaccines through 12 tables. Karad applauded the social commitment of the Bajaj Group.

Tripathi mentioned that they are procuring 6.90 lakh vaccines by spending Rs 40 crore as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. These vaccines are for the people of Pune and Aurangabad. Of which, 2.30 lakh vaccines will be provided to the Aurangabad district. Chavan also expressed his views on the occasion.

MLA Bamb said, " Vaccine is the only solution to get rid of Covid-19. Earlier, there were many obstructions in taking vaccines, but now, it is produced in adequate quantity and also available easily. Hence, the vaccination drive has been started by the Bajaj Group as a part of social commitment. We have lost our near and dear ones during the second wave. People should volunteer to take the vaccine enthusiastically keeping this in the mind."