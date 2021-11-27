Registration begins free coaching on civil services exams preparations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 27, 2021 11:30 PM2021-11-27T23:30:02+5:302021-11-27T23:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 27: The Pre-IAS Coaching and NET SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) started ...
Aurangabad, Nov 27:
The Pre-IAS Coaching and NET SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) started registration for free coaching for civil services preliminary examination June-2022 for students of SC, ST, OBC and minorities.
The last date of registration is December 4. An entrance test comprising multiple-choice questions will be conducted on December 9 to select candidates for the coaching. The selected candidates will not get a hostel facility nor will be given any stipend. The coaching will be completed in June 2022. For details, one may contact the centre director or visit Bamu’s website.Open in app