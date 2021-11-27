Registration begins free coaching on civil services exams preparations

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Pre-IAS Coaching and NET SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) started registration for free coaching for civil services preliminary examination June-2022 for students of SC, ST, OBC and minorities.

The last date of registration is December 4. An entrance test comprising multiple-choice questions will be conducted on December 9 to select candidates for the coaching. The selected candidates will not get a hostel facility nor will be given any stipend. The coaching will be completed in June 2022. For details, one may contact the centre director or visit Bamu’s website.