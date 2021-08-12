Registration for NET begins

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations in two shifts between October 6 and 11.

The online application submission process has already begun while its last date is September 5, 2021.

The December 2020 and June 2021 sessions examinations were postponed due to the spike of Covid cases in the country.

In order to regularise the examination cycles, the Agency has merged both the sessions so that they be conducted together in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Also, the slots of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) of both cycles will be merged, while its methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation will remain unchanged, it was stated in the notification.

The last date for submission of the examination fee is September 6 while aspirants can do corrections in the particulars in the application form between September 7 and 12. The first shift of the est will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while candidates will appear for the second shift between 3 pm to 6 pm.