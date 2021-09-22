Registration of properties to resume as strike called off

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The indefinite strike called by the employees of the Registration and Stamp Department from Tuesday for various demands resulted in loss of revenue of Rs 5 crore in Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts. The strike continued on Wednesday as the demands were not resolved throughout the day. However, the strike was called off in the evening after some demands were met.

Due to the strike, not even a single property was registered in 25 offices in the three districts. In Aurangabad district 35, Jalna 25 and in Beed district 27 non-gazetted employees had participated in the strike. District president of the non-gazetted officers and employees union Ramesh Lokhande said that the officers and employees of the registration and stamps department had called a strike for various demands including speeding up promotions, non-implementation of new conditions of service, filling up of vacant posts, publishing seniority list, put an end to online registrations and other demands. Some of these demands were approved in the meeting with the state government, hence the strike was called off, said secretary A K Tupe.