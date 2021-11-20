Regularisation of slum properties worries civic authorities

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

There are 110 localities eligible for regularisation under Gunthewari Scheme. Of which, 52 of them are declared as slums officially many years ago. However, the Town Planning section at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has landed into two minds as many property-holders staying in slums wanted to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Act, but the section concern avoided for technical reasons.

As reported earlier, many development works had taken place in these slums utilising the Central Government, State Government and the Municipal Corporation funds. Many of the property-holders had even got the PR Cards. Although termed as slums on paper, but many multi-storeyed buildings and concrete constructions had been built. There are at least 1 lakh properties in these slums and many of the property-holders staying in these slums had submitted the proposals of legalising their properties under the Gunthewari Act. It has been observed that few zones have accepted their proposals while the remaining of them refused to accept.

When contacted the in charge deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh said, " A policy decision will have to be taken over regularisation of properties, situated in the slums, under Gunthewari Scheme. The section will be sending a proposal to the AMC administrator and seek approval. Later on, a meeting of architects will be taken and instructions will be given to them on accepting the proposals of properties in slums."