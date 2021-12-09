Relatives of man beat his lover

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The relatives of a man severely beat his girlfriend, returning home after meeting him in Waluj Mahanagar area on Tuesday. According to the details, a 28 years woman Punam (name changed) has an affair with Laxman Pandit Jadhav (Ambelohal).

On Tuesday, Punam went to meet Laxman at Waluj MIDC area. While returning after meeting him, his relatives Rameshwar Pandit Jadhav, Meena Laxman Jadhav, and Deepak stopped and severely beat her. The nearby residents intervened and rescued Punam. Later, she lodged the complaint against the three accused in the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.