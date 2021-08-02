Relaxations in district; shops to remain open till 8 pm; 100 pc lockdown on Sundays

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The state government announced relaxations to ease the lockdown situation in 25 districts, including Aurangabad, showing a low positivity rate of Covid-19 infection. Meanwhile, the non-essential commodities selling shopkeepers heaved a sigh of relief as they are allowed to do their business till 8 pm (earlier it was 4 pm), while curfew will be implemented from 9 pm to 5 am.

The district was in Level III since June 28. Hence the partial lockdown was implemented from June 29. The shops were allowed to open from 7 am to 4 pm and 100 per cent closure was there on Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, the district collectorate, has not received the order issued by the state government, till late in the evening (on August 2). Hence, the implementation of government order will be done from August 3, it is learnt.

The district collector Sunil Chavan said, " As soon as we would receive the latest state government's order in writing regarding the relaxations, the district, police and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation administrations will conduct a joint meeting and take the decision on implementing the orders, accordingly."

Malls, shops to remain open from 7 am to 8 pm

- All shops (and shopping malls) will remain open from 7 am to 8 pm between Mondays and Fridays, while 3 pm will be the deadline of closure on Saturdays and 100 per cent lockdown (excluding essential services and goods shops) will be there on Sundays.

- All gardens and playgrounds will remain open, apart from walking, jogging and cycling activities.

- The government and private offices will function in full capacity at their regular official timings.

- Works relating to agri-sector, constructions, industries and transportation are allowed to operate in full capacity.

- Usage of AC will be prohibited in gyms, yoga centres, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours and spas. They are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 8 pm from Mondays to Fridays and till 3 pm on Saturdays.

- All the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain close till the next order.

- The places of worshipping will be closed for the devotees.

- The orders of the education department and higher education department will be applicable to schools and colleges.

- Dining facility with 50 per cent capacity in all restaurants and hotels is permitted till 4 pm and then parcel service has to be given.

- The previous orders regarding celebrations (personal, professional or marriages), agitations or any kind of political, cultural, election, etc gatherings are prohibited.