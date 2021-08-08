Relief aid sent to Mahad

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

As a part of humanitarian service for the flood affected people of Mahad, the Shrivardhan Foundation donated various items including groceries, cloths, N-95 masks, medicines, footwear, blankets and other help for 1000 families. Giving more information, foundation president Shirish Boralkar said that the foundation provided relief material to the people affected by natural calamities in Mahad. The volunteers of the foundation and Devendra Fadnavis Mitra Mandal assembled and packed the material in last four days and sent the truck carrying goods to Mahad on Saturday. It will help about 1000 families. Sanjay Kenekar, Bapu Ghadamode, Makrand Korde, Nitin Chitte, Govind Kendre, Arjun Gaware, Mukund Kulkarni and other members were present.