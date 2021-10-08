Renovation of Khandoba temple retaining sanctity

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

District guardian minister Subhash Desai informed that the ancient Hemandpanthi Khandoba temple at Satara area will be renovated, retaining it's scantily. Desai and district collector Sunil Chavan today visited and inspected the temple.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, president of the temple Sahebrao Palaskar, secretary Gangadhar Parkhe and others were present.

Desai said the eight temples in the state will be renovated under the ancient temples renovation scheme. In the first phase, Khandoba temple will be renovated. The residents are happy with the decision, and the renovation will be done after gaining the confidence of the Satara village residents. A 9 kms road will also be constructed till the temple, he said. He took information about the history of the temple.

The trustees gifted him with an idol of Lord Khandoba. The supervisor of the fever department, Shaikh Anwar, was felicitated as a Corona fighter. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, priest Vishal Dhumal and villagers were present.