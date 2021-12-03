Reports of 16 passengers from abroad come negative

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

RTPCR test is being conducted by municipal corporation of passengers coming to Aurangabad from abroad via Mumbai. The test report of 16 persons conducted on Thursday came negative on Friday. The municipal and district administration heaved a sigh of relief. However the administration will keep a close eye on every passenger coming from abroad.

In the last 10 to 15 days, the corporation had requested the information of the citizens who came to the city from abroad. On December 1, the municipal corporation received a list of 32 persons. 24 of them were from within the municipal limits. Three were from rural areas and five were from outside the district. Out of 24 people, 19 had travelled abroad and 5 were tourists. The RT-PCR test of 16 out of 19 people was conducted on Thursday. The three could not be tested as they were out of town. The corporation received reports of 16 persons on Friday. All reports are corona negative, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha. Three out of five tourists returned to Delhi with negative reports of a corona test. The remaining two will undergo RTPCR testing. The three persons have been contacted and will be subjected to a corona test when they return to the city.

Opposition to the test at two places

A complaint was received by Dr Mandlecha that two citizens have opposed the test in Motiwalanagar and Gandhinagar. Dr Mandlecha asked the concerned officials to counsel the citizens or take action against them. He also hoped that these citizens would cooperate after the counseling.